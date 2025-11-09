Bone ShibaSwap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.02 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $27.02 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bone ShibaSwap alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102,558.78 or 0.98813969 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.11365734 USD and is up 8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $2,669,969.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bone ShibaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bone ShibaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bone ShibaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.