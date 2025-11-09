STP (STPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.62 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. STP has a market capitalization of $131.57 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STP has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 7th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is www.awenetwork.ai/blog. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. STP’s official website is www.awenetwork.ai.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.06603223 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $4,960,988.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

