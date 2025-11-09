Voyager Token Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $544.14 thousand and approximately $621.02 thousand worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,078.81 or 0.99682672 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 916,531,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,390,335 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
