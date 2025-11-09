Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of SHPH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 83,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,017. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -1.01.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

