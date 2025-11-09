PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.06 and a 200 day moving average of $224.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

