Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.2110 and last traded at $6.2110. 4,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins began coverage on Doman Building Materials Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

