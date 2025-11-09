Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 10,797 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.