Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $9.28 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 25.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in ASML by 3,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Rothschild Redb raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,016.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $952.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $399.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.