Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $560.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total value of $1,529,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,352,142.40. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

