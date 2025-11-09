Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Shares of ISRG opened at $560.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.02. The company has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total value of $1,529,556.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,352,142.40. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

