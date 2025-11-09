Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 10,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.3640.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

