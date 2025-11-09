KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.50 and last traded at GBX 42.50. Approximately 29,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 72,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.

KRM22 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.44. The stock has a market cap of £26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.42.

KRM22 (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (4.40) EPS for the quarter. KRM22 had a positive return on equity of 215.08% and a negative net margin of 82.68%.

About KRM22

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

