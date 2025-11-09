Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.89 and last traded at $35.89. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

About Shurgard Self Storage

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

(Get Free Report)

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.