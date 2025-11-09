Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

