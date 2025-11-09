Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $609.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $601.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.02.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

