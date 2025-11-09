Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HNGE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hinge Health from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Hinge Health Stock Up 0.9%

HNGE opened at $44.43 on Friday. Hinge Health has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.44 million. Hinge Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,089,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $108,000.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

