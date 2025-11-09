Fonville Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.2%

VDC stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.26.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

