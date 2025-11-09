Flossbach Von Storch SE Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1,287.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $617.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $397.33 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $685.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.94.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.