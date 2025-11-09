Flossbach Von Storch SE Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Flossbach Von Storch SE reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Booking were worth $92,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,940.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,311.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,407.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

