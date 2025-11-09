Future Fund LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Future Fund LLC trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $581,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 252,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,422,772.90. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $294,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,534.76. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 90,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,105 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

