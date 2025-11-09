Future Fund LLC Takes Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 21.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.4%

AVAV opened at $329.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.10. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.07, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,575.76. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

