Future Fund LLC Buys Shares of 6,625 Stride, Inc. $LRN

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Stride by 333.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Stride Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE LRN opened at $71.72 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.Stride’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

