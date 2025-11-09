Savant Capital LLC Sells 13,631 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

