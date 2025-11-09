Rune (RUNE) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $4.00 thousand and $234.64 thousand worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 0.80629156 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $180,683.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

