Qubic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $129.89 million and $2.91 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,780.97 or 0.99835976 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 159,893,577,244,528 coins and its circulating supply is 126,443,585,663,217 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 159,893,577,244,528 with 126,443,585,663,217 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000099 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,042,555.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.