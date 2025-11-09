Orchid Price Reaches $0.0332 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $33.09 million and $2.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0323876 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $3,242,434.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

