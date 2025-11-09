Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €27.32 and last traded at €27.52. Approximately 45,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.54.

Befesa Trading Down 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.63.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

