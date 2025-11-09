Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.20 and last traded at $159.35. 11,587,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 11,863,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,663. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 294.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.