Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $516,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.8%

BX stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,565,415 shares of company stock worth $69,037,981 and sold 16,875,234 shares worth $136,847,628. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.