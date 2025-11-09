GS Investments Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

GS Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of GS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 4,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $922.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $938.12 and its 200 day moving average is $968.70. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $871.71 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Mizuho lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,063.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,175. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

