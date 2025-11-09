World Mobile Token Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $87.93 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00006944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,327,749 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobile.io.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

