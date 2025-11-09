231,622 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,314,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.