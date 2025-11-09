Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.40 and last traded at GBX 122.60. Approximately 359,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 915,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.12.
Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 1.90 EPS for the quarter. Funding Circle had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funding Circle Holdings plc will post 0.0797592 earnings per share for the current year.
About Funding Circle
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.
