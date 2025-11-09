Nosana (NOS) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

Nosana (NOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Nosana has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Nosana has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $589.01 thousand worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nosana token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,780.97 or 0.99835976 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,080,613 tokens. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.34138694 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $852,881.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nosana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nosana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

