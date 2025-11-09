Constellation Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $47.98 million and $1.75 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,780.97 or 0.99835976 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
