Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.20 and last traded at GBX 88.20. Approximately 819,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 410,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.60.

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £147.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.02.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.

