Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires 7,914 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $484.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

