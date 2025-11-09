CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total value of $1,077,152.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at $120,246,421.47. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $539.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of -453.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.21. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $555.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

