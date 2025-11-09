Visa Inc. $V is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $469,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $335.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.11%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
