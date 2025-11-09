Rathbones Group PLC Sells 427,233 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 427,233 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $114,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

