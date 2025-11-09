TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,449,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 730% from the average session volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price target on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.30.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNR Gold

TNR Gold Stock Down 14.3%

About TNR Gold

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.