Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 580 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average of $187.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

