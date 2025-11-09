WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 17,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.
The company has a market cap of $342.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
