WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRSGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 17,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $342.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

