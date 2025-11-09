WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 17,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $342.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

