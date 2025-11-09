King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $51,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $648.85 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $668.65 and a 200 day moving average of $705.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

