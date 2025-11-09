Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,484 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after buying an additional 123,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1%

DIA stock opened at $469.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $480.39. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

