Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 4,329 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.03.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $66.22 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

