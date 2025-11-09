First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.08 and last traded at $97.06. Approximately 19,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 77,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.66.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

