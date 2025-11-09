First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.08 and last traded at $97.06. Approximately 19,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 77,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.66.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.4%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
