Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

