Reik & CO. LLC Has $54.41 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 13.6% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $54,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,373,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,615,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,303,000 after buying an additional 386,721 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.