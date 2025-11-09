Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.
About Royal Financial
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Financial
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Investors Have Flocked to 2 Unorthodox ETFs This Month
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.